Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar173': Kamal Haasan to produce, Anirudh onboard
Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Thalaivar173, now has Cibi Chakaravarthi (of Don fame) as director. The movie is produced by Kamal Haasan and Mahendran.
No confirmed release date (shoot expected to start April 2026); release window for Thalaivar173 is not specified in the source.
The announcement dropped with a stylish teaser poster and the tagline "Every HERO has a FAMILY."
More about the project
This project brings Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan back together on a film after more than four decades; they previously appeared together in Thillu Mullu (1981) and Geraftaar (1985).
Chakaravarthi stepped in after Sundar C stepped away from the project; Sundar C said he withdrew due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, showing how committed the team is to getting it right.
Plus, Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, adding even more hype for fans waiting for this mega-collab.