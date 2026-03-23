Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar173': Kamal Haasan to produce, Anirudh onboard

More about the project

This project brings Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan back together on a film after more than four decades; they previously appeared together in Thillu Mullu (1981) and Geraftaar (1985).

Chakaravarthi stepped in after Sundar C stepped away from the project; Sundar C said he withdrew due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, showing how committed the team is to getting it right.

Plus, Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, adding even more hype for fans waiting for this mega-collab.