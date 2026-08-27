Rajkumar Santoshi confirms new action film with Sunny Deol
What's the story
Despite the lukewarm response to Batwara 1947, director Rajkumar Santoshi is already looking forward to his next collaboration with actor Sunny Deol. The duo, who have previously worked on Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996), will be reuniting for another action film. In an interview with Variety India, Santoshi opened up about the upcoming project.
Future plans
Expect a film like 'Ghatak'
Santoshi hinted at a return to the high-octane action drama style that defined their earlier collaborations.
He said, "We are planning our next action film. It will be on the lines of Ghatak. Let's hope it works out soon."
The director also spoke about the disappointing response to Batwara 1947, admitting that both producer Aamir Khan and Deol were disappointed with its performance.
Box office disappointment
On the underwhelming performance of 'Batwara 1947'
Santoshi said, "They were disappointed that people didn't come to the theaters. If audiences had watched the film and didn't like it, that's one thing. But we didn't expect such a lukewarm response from cinegoers."
"Why did it happen? I don't know. All his (Deol's) recent films like Gadar 2, Border 2, and Jaat did great business at the box office," Santoshi said.
Image impact
Did fans expect something else from Deol?
Santoshi also addressed speculation that the film suffered because Deol played a role different from his action-hero image.
He essays Sikander Mirza, who is forced to relocate from Meerut to Lahore after the partition.
Santoshi said, "If it has gone against him, then I feel very sad. If audiences truly love an actor, they should encourage him to conquer new peaks."
"Sunny...should be able to play any character. What matters is whether he has done justice to the role."
Film details
Know more about 'Batwara 1947'
Batwara 1947 features Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, and Khushi Hajare.
The period drama was released in theaters on August 14, clashing with Awarapan 2.
Despite its high-profile cast and the reunion of Santoshi and Deol, the film received a lukewarm response at the box office.