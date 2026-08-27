Rajkumar Santoshi confirms new action film with Sunny Deol

Santoshi also addressed speculation that the film suffered because Deol played a role different from his action-hero image.

He essays Sikander Mirza, who is forced to relocate from Meerut to Lahore after the partition.

Santoshi said, "If it has gone against him, then I feel very sad. If audiences truly love an actor, they should encourage him to conquer new peaks."

"Sunny...should be able to play any character. What matters is whether he has done justice to the role."