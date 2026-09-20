'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel happening? Rajkumar Santoshi shares update
What's the story
Director Rajkumar Santoshi, known for his cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, has revealed that he is working on a new project in the same genre. However, he clarified that this isn't a sequel to the 1994 cult film Andaz Apna Apna. In an interview with IANS, Santoshi said he doesn't believe in making sequels but is developing a new movie titled Adaa Apni Apni with similar comedic elements and music.
New project details
Will it be a sequel? Santoshi clarifies
Santoshi emphasized that Adaa Apni Apni will have a different storyline and character journey.
He said, "I do not make sequels. Andaz Apna Apna has already been made."
"I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named Adaa Apni Apni."
"It will have more or less the same type of music, the same type of comedy, but the story is different; the journey is different."
Fan expectations
'Great gift for fans of original film': Santoshi
Santoshi assured fans of Andaz Apna Apna that Adaa Apni Apni will be a "great gift" for them.
However, he didn't reveal any details about the cast for his upcoming project, saying it was too early to discuss that.
The original film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), Shakti Kapoor, and Tiku Talsania, among others.
Film legacy
More about 'Andaz Apna Apna'
Despite failing to perform at the box office upon its release on November 4, 1994, Andaz Apna Apna has since become a cult classic.
The film's unique blend of humor and memorable dialogues has made it a favorite among cinephiles.
Elements from its plot were later used in films like Ullathai Allitha (1996), Veedevadandi Babu (1997), and Galate Aliyandru (2000).