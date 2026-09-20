'Andaz Apna Apna' sequel happening? Rajkumar Santoshi shares update

Santoshi emphasized that Adaa Apni Apni will have a different storyline and character journey.

He said, "I do not make sequels. Andaz Apna Apna has already been made."

"I am making another film in the same genre, of the same type - comedy, adventure. It is named Adaa Apni Apni."

"It will have more or less the same type of music, the same type of comedy, but the story is different; the journey is different."