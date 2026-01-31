After 'Border 2' success, is Sunny Deol planning 'Ghatak 2'?
What's the story
Sunny Deol, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Border 2 in Manali, is set to meet filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. According to Bollywood Hungama, Santoshi will narrate the script of Ghatak 2 to Deol during this visit. A source told the portal that Santoshi has developed an idea for Ghatak 2 and informed Deol about it. The original film, Ghatak, was released in 1996.
Anticipation builds
Here's when the narration will take place
The source added, "Sunny got interested in the pitch and asked Mr. Santoshi to join him in Manali." Santoshi is expected to narrate the script on Saturday. "It now remains to be seen what Sunny feels about the subject. If it excites him, they will take it forward, based on the dates and other factors."
Strategic decisions
Deol's stance on sequels to his past films
The source further revealed that Deol is not keen on signing sequels to his past classics just because of recent box office successes like Gadar 2 (2023) and Border 2 (2026). They said, "He feels that this would amount to cheating the audience. Mr Santoshi also thinks on the same lines." Deol and Santoshi have previously worked together on three successful films: Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996).
Future collaborations
Other projects in the pipeline for Santoshi and Deol
Interestingly, Deol's next film, Lahore 1947, is also directed by Santoshi. Aamir Khan is producing this project. It also stars Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal and is awaiting a release date. Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Santoshi is also committed to directing Jaat 2, a sequel to the film Jaat, which starred Deol.