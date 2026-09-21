Rajkumar Santoshi might work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar soon

Santoshi said, "It's going on; it's being planned. I think the announcement will come very soon."

"It's being planned with Salman as well as Akshay Kumar."

He further added, "All of them are very good people. See, the industry and the audience know them as actors, but I have closely interacted with all those people."

He also praised Ajay Devgn, with whom he has worked on multiple films.