Rajkumar Santoshi might work with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar soon
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi recently revealed his plans to reunite with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in the near future. In an exclusive interview with IANS, he confirmed that both projects are currently in the works and will be announced soon. The director also expressed his admiration for these actors, stating they are not only talented but also great human beings.
Project details
Announcement of the projects will come very soon: Santoshi
Santoshi said, "It's going on; it's being planned. I think the announcement will come very soon."
"It's being planned with Salman as well as Akshay Kumar."
He further added, "All of them are very good people. See, the industry and the audience know them as actors, but I have closely interacted with all those people."
He also praised Ajay Devgn, with whom he has worked on multiple films.
Recent project
Santoshi's recent release is 'Batwara 1947'
Santoshi recently collaborated with actor Sunny Deol on the period drama Batwara 1947.
The film also starred Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput, and Isha Sandhir, among others.
It was Zinta's first film in eight years and was released on August 14 to mixed reviews.