Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa reveal daughter's name; share 1st glimpse

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actor Patralekhaa, have shared the first photo of their newborn daughter on social media. The couple also revealed her name in the post. "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing," they wrote alongside the image on Instagram . The baby girl has been named Parvati Paul Rao.

Announcement Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter in November The couple welcomed their baby girl in November 2025. They shared a joint statement announcing the arrival of their little princess on their fourth wedding anniversary. "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl," they wrote, adding, "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary." The news was met with an outpouring of love from fans and industry colleagues alike.

Love story Rao and Patralekhaa's love story Rao and Patralekhaa first met in 2010 for a music video and then worked together on the 2014 film CityLights. Their on-set chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, leading to a long relationship. In October 2021, Rao proposed to Patralekhaa in an intimate ceremony, and they tied the knot a month later on November 15 in Chandigarh.

