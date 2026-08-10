Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' might clash with 'Mirzapur': Report

Prahaar is not just another courtroom drama in Rao's filmography but a real-life story produced by Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun.

The film will explore Nikam's legal battles, with the Ajmal Kasab trial after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks being a major focus.

This narrative choice adds both dramatic weight and commercial intrigue to the project.

As per Mid-Day, the makers will announce the release date after gauging audience reaction to the Mirzapur trailer on Tuesday.