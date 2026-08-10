Rajkummar Rao's 'Prahaar' might clash with 'Mirzapur': Report
What's the story
Rajkummar Rao's upcoming courtroom drama, Prahaar, is all set to release on September 4. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 7. With this change, it will be clashing with Mirzapur: The Movie. Prahaar is based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.
Film details
'Prahaar': More than just a courtroom drama
Prahaar is not just another courtroom drama in Rao's filmography but a real-life story produced by Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun.
The film will explore Nikam's legal battles, with the Ajmal Kasab trial after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks being a major focus.
This narrative choice adds both dramatic weight and commercial intrigue to the project.
As per Mid-Day, the makers will announce the release date after gauging audience reaction to the Mirzapur trailer on Tuesday.
Actor's portrayal
Teaser garnered positive response from Nikam
The initial buzz around Prahaar was fueled by Rao's striking transformation into Nikam. The film also gained attention due to Nikam's own reaction to Rao's portrayal.
After the teaser release in June, he said, "Rajkummar Rao has honestly portrayed my role." He added, "The film is not only about my professional life but also about my personal life."
Career move
Meanwhile, here's what else is happening with Rao
The release date change for Prahaar comes at a crucial juncture in Rao's career.
He has been juggling performance-oriented films like Srikanth with mainstream commercial projects such as Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
His last film, Maalik, was released on July 11, 2025.
On the OTT front, Toaster added another recent title to his run.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie is an extended retelling of the origin story shown in Amazon Prime Video's groundbreaking web series.