How Rajkummar Rao transformed into Ujjwal Nikam for 'Prahaar'

Rao revealed that he studied Nikam's videos to understand his unique voice and body language.

He said, "I saw a lot of his videos...from the 1993 court case to the interviews."

"He loves talking because he has a knack for commanding the room. So I was picking up from those videos, his voice, his physicality, certain mannerisms that he would use."

"And then...I had to gain weight and play a certain age, which was something I had never done before."