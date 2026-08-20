Financial issues shouldn't reflect on my work, says Rajpal Yadav
What's the story
Actor Rajpal Yadav recently spoke about his financial and legal troubles. The actor, who was briefly jailed earlier this year for a bounced check case, said that he is still popular and that his difficulties shouldn't reflect on his work. He also slammed those trying to diminish his reputation over these issues.
Statement
'I am dedicated to my career'
Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema."
He added, "If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is."
"But I would like to ask: when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata?"
Defense
No amount of money can buy me: Yadav
Yadav further defended his reputation, saying, "Rajpal Yadav, whether in trouble or in goodness, gets 500 selfies clicked at every airport."
He added that no amount of money could buy him. "No one can buy me for ₹5 crore, ₹10 crore, ₹100 crore, ₹250 crore because I have been sold in the name of art since childhood."
Commitment
'I will definitely make something and give it to you'
Yadav added that he would give back to society and his vocation.
"In my life journey, taking the journey of acting, in which I am a priest of theater and films, even if you call it a loss, whatever you call it, but 100% I will definitely make something and give it to you, so that you can see what Rajpal has done from 2000 to 2026."
"It may take a year or two for that."
Legal troubles
What led to his conviction
In July, the Delhi High Court upheld the actor and his wife Radha's convictions and sentences in multiple check dishonor cases.
These were a result of a financial dispute with Murli Projects Pvt Ltd over losses incurred for Yadav's directorial Ata Pata Laapata.
The court found that, despite several opportunities, Yadav failed to honor the undertakings furnished before it.
The bench also ordered Yadav to pay ₹1.05cr each in seven cases to the complainant.
Career updates
Yadav's recent films and continued popularity
Yadav was last seen in the film Welcome to the Jungle, alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He also featured in Bhooth Bangla, which also starred Kumar.
Despite his legal troubles, Yadav remains a popular figure in the Indian film industry.