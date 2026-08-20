Financial issues shouldn't reflect on my work, says Rajpal Yadav

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I am dedicated to my career. I am an art student of Indian cinema."

He added, "If I owe money to 100-200 people in the last 30-40 years, from the village to here, then it will reach their homes. It doesn't matter, because I know where it is."

"But I would like to ask: when the fund is in trouble, how can they bet on the artist's entire biodata?"