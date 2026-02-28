'Spreading lies...': Rajpal claims complainant in check-bounce case wanted 'revenge'

Actor Rajpal Yadav and his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay held a press conference on Saturday to address the ongoing check-bounce case against him. The case pertains to industrialist Madhav Gopal Agarwal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, who allegedly invested ₹5 crore in Yadav's 2010 directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The actor claimed that Agarwal refused to accept the security money and property papers he offered, insisting on sending him to jail instead.

Legal dispute 'He is spreading lies and maligning Rajpal's image' Yadav's lawyer said, "They had said in the press conference that they never intended to send Rajpal to jail. That is not true." "In 2018, Rajpal had submitted a security amount in court, and he was also ready to attach his property papers, but Madhav Gopal Agarwal refused the same and chose to send him to jail." "He is spreading lies and maligning Rajpal's image...His intention was never the money, it was to see Rajpal in jail."

Actor's response 'In next 7 years, I have work of ₹1200 crore' Yadav defended himself, saying he has often worked for free when producers faced financial troubles. He also shared that he opened his production house to provide opportunities for newcomers from small towns and struggling backgrounds. The actor revealed, "In the next 7 years, I have work of ₹1200 crore for branding." "I have 4 agreements with me. This does not include films. Some project is ₹200 crore, some is ₹2000 cr...I have 10 films in line."

