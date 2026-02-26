Rajpal Yadav to meet kids who supported him during incarceration

After a group of students from a gurukul school in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, expressed disappointment over not hearing from actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav after his release from jail, the actor has promised to meet them. The children had sent Yadav their pocket money as a gesture of support while he was incarcerated. In response to their viral video expressing hurt over his silence, Yadav assured them he would acknowledge their gesture and meet them soon.

Actor's response Yadav on meeting children Speaking to PTI, Yadav said, "As far as meeting the children is concerned, I was told they were from an orphanage." "In my view, if children have an ashram, they are not orphans." Upon learning the children were from a gurukul school, he said, "I am a person who believes in the guru tradition and all those children are my own." "I will definitely meet them, hug them, and take photographs with them."

Students' action Students contributed additional amount as well Students of Gurukul Seva Trust School saved money from their pocket expenses, filled a piggy bank, and mailed it on February 21 to Yadav's ancestral home in Kundra. Along with the money, they also wrote an emotional letter expressing their desire to meet him after his release. The chairman of the school, Kumar Sagar, told PTI that an additional amount was contributed before sending it.

Advertisement