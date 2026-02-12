Check-bounce case: Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing adjourned to February 16

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the bail hearing of actor Rajpal Yadav in a check-bounce case to Monday, February 16, 2026, reported Bar and Bench. The court stated that it would hear the matter only after the other party files a reply to the bail application. Yadav's counsel informed the court that he was unable to contact his client and requested an adjournment till Monday.

Legal proceedings 'Law is law': HC on actor's bail plea The Delhi High Court said it sympathized with Yadav's situation but emphasized that legal procedures cannot be overlooked. The bench noted that the actor didn't follow the first order to surrender and approached authorities only after a second order was issued. Delhi HC noted, "You have gone to jail because you didn't honor your own commitment." "You were not giving the money because the Court asked you to, you were giving the money because you entered into a settlement."

Bail application Yadav recently surrendered in ₹9cr dispute case Yadav's counsel proposed that an amount could be deposited in court as security. They sought bail, citing a family wedding as the reason. Yadav is currently serving a six-month sentence after surrendering at Tihar Jail on February 5. The case involves a check-bounce dispute of nearly ₹9 crore. Notably, the Delhi HC recently observed that Yadav was required to deposit ₹1.35cr in each of the seven cases filed against him.

Case background What is the case? Yadav's financial woes date back to 2010, when he took a loan of ₹5cr from M/S Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, which was a massive flop. Before his surrender, Yadav had said he had exhausted all options, describing the move as unavoidable since he had "no money and no friends" at that time.

