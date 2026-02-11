Rajpal Yadav gets industry support from Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn

Amid his ongoing financial troubles, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has received support from several industry insiders. His manager Goldie recently revealed that actors like Salman Khan , Ajay Devgn , and Varun Dhawan have offered monetary assistance. "A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support," Goldie told SCREEN.

Details David Dhawan has also reached out: Goldie Goldie added that veteran filmmaker David Dhawan and his son-actor Dhawan have also reached out. "I was just on a call with David Dhawan-he too reached out. Ratan Nain, Varun Dhawan... many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated." He further said, "The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock-and that should be appreciated."

Legal proceedings Bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday Yadav's manager also revealed that the actor's bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. "We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed." Earlier, industry personalities like Sood, Guru Randhawa, Gurmeet Choudhary, and KRK had publicly announced their support.

Advertisement

Background Why was Yadav sentenced to jail? Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail last week after failing to clear a loan that had ballooned to nearly ₹9cr. The loan, originally ₹5cr, was taken in 2010 to back his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata. However, the film's failure left him struggling financially. Multiple check defaults followed, and the matter eventually reached court. He was convicted and jailed in 2018 under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Legal proceedings continued after this, but the actor wasn't able to pay back.

Advertisement