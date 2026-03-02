Rajpal Yadav on check bounce case: 'Work doesn't find me'
Rajpal Yadav wants everyone to know he's not out there begging for roles.
Even while dealing with a legal case, he said, "Work doesn't find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years."
He thanked fans and colleagues but made it clear—cinema is his passion and he's always busy.
Sonu Sood's offer and Yadav's response
After surrendering at Tihar Jail over a check bounce case linked to a film production venture, Yadav got a shoutout from Sonu Sood on X (formerly Twitter), who called him a "gifted actor" and offered him a role.
But Yadav says he hasn't had to ask for work in over a decade—he keeps getting projects because of his dedication.
Yadav's work portfolio amid legal battle
Despite the legal hiccups, Yadav has plenty lined up: Bhoot Bangla with Priyadarshan, Welcome To The Jungle, Haiwaan, two web series, two more films—and some major branding deals (timeline and amounts not specified in source).
Clearly, work isn't going anywhere.