'Intention to ruin my career': Rajpal Yadav on fraud allegations

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav , who recently surrendered at Tihar Jail in a 2010 check-bounce case , has spoken up. He was granted interim bail. In an interview with Zoom, Yadav alleged that the complainant's intention was to sabotage his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. He said, "My personal secretary Mehul had heard what they said and what they are saying today." "Inka 100% is film ko bigadne ka...Rajpal ko sabke samne career khatm karne ka - plan tha."

Industry letters 'The industry itself that has nurtured...' Yadav further questioned, "If there was no intention to ruin my career, then why were letters sent across the entire industry?" "Even the industry federation is a witness to this. Letters were sent claiming that Rajpal has committed fraud, that he hasn't paid money, and that he should not be given work." "But it is the industry itself that has nurtured Rajpal."

Industry backing Yadav thanks film industry for support Despite the allegations, Yadav thanked the film industry for its support during his tough times. "For 25-30 years, Indian cinema has given me immense love, ten times more than what an actor could ever dream of receiving." "I had been planning to start a YouTube channel for a long time, but didn't get the opportunity until now." "Please subscribe to it. Through this channel, you may get to see aspects of Rajpal Yadav's craft that you usually see in films."

