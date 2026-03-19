Rajpal Yadav refuses to settle ₹9cr check bounce case
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has decided not to settle his ₹9 crore check bounce case, choosing instead to argue it out in court.
His lawyer shared that when the judge asked if he wanted to settle, Yadav said he'd rather keep fighting the case.
Yadav borrowed money for 'Aata pata laapata'
Back in 2010, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects for his film Ata Pata Laapata.
When seven checks bounced, things got messy, eventually landing him a conviction in 2018 and dues piling up to ₹9 crore.
Interim bail extended till April 1
Yadav's interim bail was extended till April 1 after he deposited ₹4.25 crore and produced a ₹25 lakh demand draft (total ₹4.5 crore).
The court noted he isn't running away from hearings and has already spent time in jail.
Big names like Sonu Sood and Ajay Devgn have shown support for him as the legal battle continues.