Rajpal Yadav reveals he still owes around ₹25-30cr
What's the story
Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle over check bounce cases related to a debt of around ₹9cr, has revealed that he still owes "roughly ₹25-30 crore." Speaking to NDTV, he said the amount had once reached nearly ₹50cr but has since been reduced due to repayments and court cases.
Ongoing challenges
Yadav has been dealing with 30-35 court cases since 2012
"Since 2012, when my film release was first stayed by the High Court, I've faced 30-35 cases across different places," Yadav said.
Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic.
"But I've always said I'm entangled, not drowned. Agreements, cheques, or verbal commitments - all are honored with respect," he told NDTV.
Assistance clarification
'Assistance was used properly and will be returned'
Yadav also addressed reports claiming that he received ₹70-80cr in assistance from fellow artists.
He expressed gratitude to those who helped him but clarified that the figures are misleading.
"Assistance was used properly and will be returned. The confusion is that people assume amounts without knowing the facts," he said.
Career overview
Yadav on his journey in the industry
Yadav also spoke about his extensive career in the industry, having performed 4,000-5,000 plays and portrayed 4,000-5,000 characters.
"I've given money to about 150 people, borrowed from 150 as well. In life, when you attempt something big, you may face losses of ₹10-20 crore, and debts of ₹10, 20, 30 crore pile up. But you also repay them through your earnings."
Film failure
Why does Yadav owe money?
In 2010, Yadav took a loan of around ₹5cr from a Delhi-based company to produce his debut film as a director, Ata Pata Laapata.
The film, however, flopped at the box office and failed to recover its costs.
Consequently, Yadav struggled to repay the loan, which reportedly grew to nearly ₹9cr due to interest and other charges.