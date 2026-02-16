Rajpal Yadav to hold press conference after securing bail 

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore check bounce case by the Delhi High Court . The actor will remain out on interim bail till March 18. He was sent to Tihar Jail on February 5 for failing to clear this debt and has now been granted interim relief after depositing ₹1.5 crore as part of his bail conditions.

Manager's statement Yadav to hold press conference soon Yadav's manager Goldie confirmed the news of his bail to Hindustan Times, saying, "Yes, it's true that Rajpal sir has been granted bail. It is a matter of great joy and a happy day for us." He also revealed that Yadav will hold a press conference to address the issue soon. "It will happen in a day or two. Till then we cannot say anything more," he added.

Financial crisis Here's more about the case The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, leaving him unable to repay the loan. Seven checks issued later bounced, leading to legal action. In April 2018, a Magisterial Court convicted Yadav and his wife Radha, sentencing him to six months of simple imprisonment.

