Rajpal Yadav thanks fans after bail in ₹5cr loan
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is out on interim bail and took a moment to thank everyone for their support, posting, "Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur saath ke liye dil se dhanyavad" (Heartfelt thanks for your love and support).
Yadav says the matter has been ongoing for many years after his film Ata Pata Laapata flopped, turning a ₹5 crore loan into a much bigger debt.
Yadav's financial issues and celebrity support
Yadav's financial issues led to multiple cheques being dishonored and he had a conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act. He was granted interim bail earlier this week.
After his release, he called for prison reforms like having smoking zones, and received support from celebs like Sonu Sood and Mika Singh.
Now out on bail, he even made it to his niece's wedding and plans to address the media soon.