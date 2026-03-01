Rajpal Yadav to release 'Ata Pata Laapata' clips on social-media

Actor Rajpal Yadav has announced his decision to release clips from his debut production, Ata Pata Laapata, on social media. This decision comes in the wake of a long-running check-bounce case linked to the film. In February, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail over a 2012 case involving a ₹5 crore investment from businessman Madhav Gopal for this movie.

Legal dispute Legal issue was not the loan default: Yadav In an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Yadav claimed that the legal issue was not a case of fraud or loan default but rather "bad intentions" on the part of the investor, Gopal. He alleged that Gopal kept changing the agreement terms, which he complied with. The actor further revealed that he "never understood Gopal's intention behind the investment."

Film release What went wrong? Yadav revealed that the issue dates back to 2005 when a friend named Mithilesh Kumar showed interest in investing in a project. Kumar subsequently mediated between Yadav and Gopal. After the 2008 recession and an industry strike, they decided to make a film with theater artists. This led to Yadav's directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. It starred Yadav, Om Puri, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi, among others and was out of the theaters in 24 hours, said Yadav.

Legal issue Yadav explains his side of the story Yadav continued, "Before the film could be released, he brought a stay order on it." "He stopped the release in the High Court; however, the court allowed me to release the film, and I gave him post-dated checks. But just when we were promoting the film, he hosted a press conference in Mumbai, calling me a fraud." Despite booking 1,000-1,200 screens across PVR and having Amitabh Bachchan attend its music launch, the film ultimately released on fewer than 200 screens.

Film promotion Clips from the film will be released on social media Yadav has now decided to release clips from Ata Pata Laapata on social media to showcase the scale and effort that went into its production. He said, "To date, we have not sold the film's satellite rights. I also don't know if I will sell it to an OTT platform. But now that people know about it, I am getting 2-minute-long clips cut." He said, "We shot for 76 days. I want people to see where the money went."