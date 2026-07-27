Rajpal Yadav urges dialogue amid NEET paper leak protests

Rajpal Yadav is asking everyone to keep things peaceful and talk it out as NEET paper leak protests spread across India.

He shared on Instagram, "The government is ours, and the children are ours too. Dialogue is extremely important... It should be a path where everyone is respected, everyone is treated with love, and everyone lives in peace."

The movement has picked up steam, with activist Sonam Wangchuk ending a 26-day hunger strike and opposition parties backing students' demands.