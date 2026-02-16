Rajpal Yadav's bail plea hearing postponed over 'technical glitch'
Rajpal Yadav is hoping for interim bail so he can attend his niece's wedding, but the Delhi High Court says he'll need to submit a ₹1.5 crore Demand Draft by 3pm for any chance of relief.
The actor is currently in custody after surrendering to Tihar Jail (date not specified), following his conviction in a cheque-bounce loan case.
Why is Yadav in jail?
At that time, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore to fund his directorial debut, but the film flopped and left him with even bigger dues.
After years of missed repayments and legal trouble, he surrendered to Tihar Jail (date not specified).
The film industry's support for Yadav
The film industry has rallied around him—Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have reached out or pledged support.
Sonu Sood posted on X: "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let's not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right."