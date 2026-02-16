Rajpal Yadav's bail plea hearing postponed over 'technical glitch'

At that time, Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore to fund his directorial debut, but the film flopped and left him with even bigger dues. After years of missed repayments and legal trouble, he surrendered to Tihar Jail (date not specified).

The film industry's support for Yadav

The film industry has rallied around him—Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and others have reached out or pledged support.

Sonu Sood posted on X: "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He's a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let's not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right."