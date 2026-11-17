Raju announces 'Mauja Hi Mauja' February release at Hyderabad event
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming up again for Mauja Hi Mauja, which now hits theaters in February 2027.
Producer Dil Raju announced the date shift at a Hyderabad event: the film was first set for December this year.
Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee's Mauja Hi Mauja marks the duo's fourth collaboration after Welcome (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011).
'Mauja Hi Mauja' also features Khanna
Launching in February 2027 is a smart move. The film also features Raashii Khanna and is Kumar's fourth project with Bazmee after Welcome and Singh Is Kinng.
Plus, Akshay has more in store: he'll appear in the sci-fi thriller Samuk and return to big franchises like Golmaal 5 and Bhagam Bhag 2, showing he's not slowing down anytime soon.