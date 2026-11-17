Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming up again for Mauja Hi Mauja, which now hits theaters in February 2027.

Producer Dil Raju announced the date shift at a Hyderabad event: the film was first set for December this year.

Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee's Mauja Hi Mauja marks the duo's fourth collaboration after Welcome (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011).