'Dhurandhar': Why did Rakesh Bedi get a ₹1cr bonus?

Impactful portrayal

The source also revealed why the character was so loved

An insider told the portal, "As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi...entertained, and completely won over the audience." "His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact." "The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable." "As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration." He was initially offered ₹50 lakh for his role in both Dhurandhar films.