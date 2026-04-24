'Dhurandhar': Why did Rakesh Bedi get a ₹1cr bonus?
What's the story
Rakesh Bedi's portrayal of Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise has been widely appreciated. The filmmakers were so impressed with his performance that they have decided to reward him with a bonus of ₹1 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision comes after the success of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, where Bedi's character took center stage and became a fan favorite.
Impactful portrayal
The source also revealed why the character was so loved
An insider told the portal, "As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi...entertained, and completely won over the audience." "His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact." "The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable." "As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration." He was initially offered ₹50 lakh for his role in both Dhurandhar films.
Career highlights
A look at Bedi's illustrious career
Bedi has been a part of the showbiz world for over four decades, working in films, television shows, and theaters. He rose to prominence in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s with notable films like Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Sohni Mahiwal. He is best remembered for his role in the cult sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, where he played Raja.