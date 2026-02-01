Ram Charan donates ₹50L for health insurance of film dancers
Entertainment
Telugu star Ram Charan is giving back in a big way—he's donated ₹50 lakh to provide health insurance for film industry dancers.
With medical costs rising, this move offers real support to the people who bring energy and passion to his movies, many of whom work long hours in tough conditions.
Charan and Upasana welcome twins
On top of his charity work, Charan and his wife Upasana just welcomed twins—a boy and a girl.
The happy update came from Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, who shared that both mom and babies are healthy.
The Konidela family sent out thanks for all the love and wishes during this special time.