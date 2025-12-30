Next Article
Ram Charan drops Jagapathi Babu's striking new look for 'Peddi'
Entertainment
Ram Charan recently revealed Jagapathi Babu's dramatic transformation as Appalasoori in the upcoming Telugu sports drama Peddi.
With his salt-and-pepper hair and rural elder vibe, Babu is nearly unrecognizable.
The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2026.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Babu's first look has gone viral, with fans loving his "raw screen power" and the intense rustic feel he brings. The makers are calling it a "masterclass performance in a strong, impactful role."
With A.R. Rahman on music and a cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu, Peddi is generating significant buzz ahead of its 2026 release.