Ram Charan drops Jagapathi Babu's striking new look for 'Peddi'

Why is everyone talking about it?

Babu's first look has gone viral, with fans loving his "raw screen power" and the intense rustic feel he brings. The makers are calling it a "masterclass performance in a strong, impactful role."

With A.R. Rahman on music and a cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar and Divyenndu, Peddi is generating significant buzz ahead of its 2026 release.