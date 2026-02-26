Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' release date pushed?
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, might get pushed to June, according to 123 Telugu. However, no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers yet. The film's release was initially scheduled for March 27. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi marks the first collaboration between Charan and Kapoor.
Delay speculation
'Peddi' to release new song
In the meantime, the makers are reportedly planning to drop the second song from Peddi on March 2, and an official announcement regarding this is expected soon. Despite the delays, Peddi remains one of the most-awaited pan-India projects. The makers have recently brought on board Sham Kaushal to choreograph a high-octane action sequence. The scene was filmed on a grand set designed by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad.
Production details
Everything to know about the film
Peddi is being produced on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film is set in rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s. It will also feature Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and Boman Irani, among others.