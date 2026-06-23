Ram Charan lauds 'Dhurandhar,' reveals he watched it on OTT

Film impact

'It has brought the country together...'

Charan described the Dhurandhar films as "terrific, fantastic, and phenomenal," admitting he only recently watched them on OTT. He praised their storytelling and said they should inspire more films that promote national integrity. "It has brought the country together. It has got the highest-grosser..." "Why would this be? Box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it and the footfall in the theaters."