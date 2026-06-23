Ram Charan lauds 'Dhurandhar,' reveals he watched it on OTT
What's the story
Actor Ram Charan recently lauded the box office success of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films, claiming that they have united the country. Speaking at a summit, he said the films' performance was proof of this unity. He also addressed concerns about declining theater attendance post-pandemic, stating that successful movies like KGF and Pushpa 2 have defied these trends.
Film impact
'It has brought the country together...'
Charan described the Dhurandhar films as "terrific, fantastic, and phenomenal," admitting he only recently watched them on OTT. He praised their storytelling and said they should inspire more films that promote national integrity. "It has brought the country together. It has got the highest-grosser..." "Why would this be? Box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it and the footfall in the theaters."
Box office success
Charan optimistic about future of Indian cinema
Charan's own film, Peddi, which was released on June 4, has also been a commercial success. The movie earned ₹235 crore net in India and grossed ₹331 crore worldwide within 19 days of its release, per Sacnilk. Despite the pandemic's impact on theater attendance, Charan remains optimistic about the future of Indian cinema and its ability to bring people together.
Streaming success
About 'Dhurandhar' films
The Dhurandhar films, directed by Aditya Dhar, have been a massive hit. The first part was released in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released in March this year and grossed over ₹1,800 crore worldwide. These films can be streamed on Netflix and JioHotstar.