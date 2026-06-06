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Home / News / Entertainment News / Is Ram Charan open to Bollywood films? Actor reveals
Is Ram Charan open to Bollywood films? Actor reveals
Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut in 2013

Is Ram Charan open to Bollywood films? Actor reveals

By Isha Sharma
Jun 06, 2026
02:08 pm
What's the story

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Zanjeer, has spoken about his views on working in Hindi cinema. "I don't know Hindi cinema or Telugu cinema. I'm doing an Indian film. I think let's keep it that way," he told IANS.

Cross-regional collaborations

Charan expresses desire to work with regional directors

Charan expressed his desire to work with directors from various regions of India. "I would like to work with a director from Bombay. I'd like to work with a director from Bengal. I would like to work with a director from Tamil Nadu. I'd like to work with everybody," he explained.

Bollywood debut

His Bollywood projects so far

Charan made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer, a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. He starred alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and played ACP Vijay Khanna. He also made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. Meanwhile, he is currently seen in Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu.

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