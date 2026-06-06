Is Ram Charan open to Bollywood films? Actor reveals
What's the story
Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Zanjeer, has spoken about his views on working in Hindi cinema. "I don't know Hindi cinema or Telugu cinema. I'm doing an Indian film. I think let's keep it that way," he told IANS.
Cross-regional collaborations
Charan expresses desire to work with regional directors
Charan expressed his desire to work with directors from various regions of India. "I would like to work with a director from Bombay. I'd like to work with a director from Bengal. I would like to work with a director from Tamil Nadu. I'd like to work with everybody," he explained.
Bollywood debut
His Bollywood projects so far
Charan made his Bollywood debut with Zanjeer, a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. He starred alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and played ACP Vijay Khanna. He also made a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. Meanwhile, he is currently seen in Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu.