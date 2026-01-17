Ram Charan shows off his gym gains for 'Peddi'

What's the buzz about 'Peddi?'

Peddi tells the story of a sportsman and those left behind.

It stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.

With AR Rahman creating the music and R Rathnavelu behind the camera, it's got some serious talent on board.

The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.