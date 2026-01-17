Ram Charan shows off his gym gains for 'Peddi'
Ram Charan just dropped a photo on Instagram, looking seriously ripped as he preps for his next film, Peddi.
He captioned it, "Fired up. Working in silence. Ready for the next challenge @Peddimovie."
The movie is a rural sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and set to release on March 27, 2026.
What's the buzz about 'Peddi?'
Peddi tells the story of a sportsman and those left behind.
It stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
With AR Rahman creating the music and R Rathnavelu behind the camera, it's got some serious talent on board.
The film is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.
Big moves behind the scenes
Filming wrapped up its Delhi schedule in December 2025 and the entire talkie portion was expected to be wrapped up by the end of January 2026—including an intense fight scene shot in Hyderabad under action director Sham Kaushal.
Netflix reportedly grabbed digital rights for ₹105 crore.