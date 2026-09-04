Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda eye Gujarati blockbuster 'Laalo' remake
What's the story
The Telugu remake of the Gujarati blockbuster Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate is currently under discussion with several production houses, reported Variety India. The portal added that three to four production houses are in talks to collaborate with the original team for this project. However, contrary to earlier reports, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan are being considered on separate tracks by different producers.
Casting discussions
Source reveals details
A source close to these developments told the outlet, "Dil Raju is in preliminary discussions with Vijay Deverakonda for the lead role of Krishna."
"On another side, (Mahaveer) Jain is independently pitching the project, having discussions with Ram Charan for Krishna and Allu Arjun for the auto driver's role."
Production update
'There has been a lot of interest in remaking 'Laalo'
The original team of Laalo is expected to finalize their production partner within the next month.
After this, the Telugu cast and crew will be officially confirmed.
When asked about the remake interest from various regional industries, Laalo producer Jay Vyas told the outlet, "There has been a lot of interest in remaking Laalo across languages, and we've had conversations with makers from the Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi and Odia industries."
Film's success
More about 'Laalo'
Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, Laalo was made on a reported budget of around ₹50L but went on to cross ₹100 crore at the box office.
The film tells the story of a rickshaw driver who gets trapped in an isolated farmhouse and has to face his guilt and past while visions of Lord Krishna guide him toward redemption.