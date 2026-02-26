Ram Charan's 'Peddi' release date pushed back
Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama, Peddi, won't hit theaters as early as planned—the release has been moved from March 27 to April 30, 2026.
The team shared, "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT," hinting they need a bit more time to wrap things up.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi brings together a star-studded cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani and Satya.
Filming took place in Hyderabad, with a Delhi schedule that has wrapped; shooting was still underway as of February 26, 2026.
Streaming rights sold to Netflix
The movie is produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment with music by A.R. Rahman and visuals from R Rathnavelu.
Netflix has already picked up the post-theater streaming rights—so you'll be able to catch it online after its big-screen run.