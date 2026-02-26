Ram Charan's 'Peddi' release date pushed back Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Ram Charan's much-awaited sports action drama, Peddi, won't hit theaters as early as planned—the release has been moved from March 27 to April 30, 2026.

The team shared, "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT," hinting they need a bit more time to wrap things up.