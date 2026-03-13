RGV says films will 'never be the same' after 'Dhurandhar'

Industry impact

Dhar's influence on regional cinema

Varma further elaborated on Dhar's influence, saying, "In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities." "So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money." "Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi."