RGV says films will 'never be the same' after 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has yet again praised director Aditya Dhar for his contribution to the Indian film industry through Dhurandhar. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Varma said that Dhar has changed the "entire grammar of storytelling on screen." He added that this change is not limited to Hindi cinema but extends to all regional industries.
Industry impact
Dhar's influence on regional cinema
Varma further elaborated on Dhar's influence, saying, "In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities." "So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money." "Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi."
Award shows
'Dhurandhar' team won't attend award shows?
Dhar and his Dhurandhar team have decided to skip all major award shows this year, added Bollywood Hungama's report. This decision is likely to affect Dhar's wife, actor Yami Gautam Dhar, as well, who might also skip such events. Varma said, "Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall." Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, led by Ranveer Singh, is set to release on March 19.