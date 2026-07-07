RGV calls 'Satluj' a 'deep wound' amid movie's ZEE5 removal
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has praised the new film Satluj, calling it a "deep wound that will never heal." The movie, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal, was released on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was removed from the platform in India by Sunday (July 5) evening. In his review, Varma also appealed for the film not to be "encountered."
Review highlights
Varma on Dosanjh, Rampal's performances in 'Satluj'
Varma began his review by calling Satluj "a deep wound that will never heal." He wrote, "It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history." "This is cinema used as confrontation, where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest-thumping heroism." "His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. @rampalarjun adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic."
Twitter Post
See Varma's post here
Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film , but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2026
This is cinema used as confrontation , where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism.. His only weapons…
Film's impact
'The horror unfolds the film...'
Varma also praised Trehan for not sensationalizing the events in Satluj, instead presenting it as a "slow burn investigative thriller." He wrote, "Director @honeytrehan instead of sensationalizing the horror unfolds the film like a slow burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations." The filmmaker added that this restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit harder because it explodes with truth and not exploitation.
Film's core theme
How democracy devours its own citizens explored in film
Varma also lauded Satluj for its philosophical exploration of how a democracy devours its own citizens and tries to erase the evidence. He wrote, "The philosophical core of the film about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence is explored without any preachiness and that's no normal achievement." The film is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.
Varma's appeal
Varma urged authorities to protect film
Varma concluded his review by calling Satluj "highly courageous essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates, and lingers." He added, "In the times where main stream chases spectacle and popcorn cinema, SUTLEJ shoots out a hard reminder of what cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty." The filmmaker also appealed to the authorities not to do to Satluj what has been done to Khalra.
Censorship challenges
Why was 'Satluj' not released in theaters?
Satluj, previously titled Punjab '95, was initially scheduled for a theatrical release. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly asked for 127 cuts. After facing these censorship challenges, the film was finally released on an OTT platform without any cuts and only a title change, but it was taken down from streaming too.