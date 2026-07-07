RGV calls 'Satluj' a 'deep wound' amid movie's ZEE5 removal

Film's core theme

How democracy devours its own citizens explored in film

Varma also lauded Satluj for its philosophical exploration of how a democracy devours its own citizens and tries to erase the evidence. He wrote, "The philosophical core of the film about how a democracy devours its own citizens and then tries to erase the evidence is explored without any preachiness and that's no normal achievement." The film is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life.