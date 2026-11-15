RGV claims 'Ramayana: Part 1' was made under ₹800cr

Varma defended Malhotra's investment strategy, saying the first part's theatrical collections could help recover the investment.

He also questioned the assumption that both parts would cost the same.

"I [learned] that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than ₹800 crore and that includes mutually beneficial deals, global tax benefits, etc., which will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that."

To recall, the makers have previously stated that the franchise's budget is a whopping ₹4,000 crore.