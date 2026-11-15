RGV claims 'Ramayana: Part 1' was made under ₹800cr
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again praised Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, backing producer Namit Malhotra's business strategy. In a detailed post on X, Varma predicted that Ramayana 2 could earn "10 times more" than the first part. He also claimed that the first part was made on a budget of under ₹800 crore.
Personal touch
My mother is buying tickets, says Varma
Varma shared that even his mother was buying tickets for the film.
"Even for the best of my films, she didn't do this, but my mother has been buying tickets for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana for the servants, watchmen, and others in the building complex where she lives," he wrote.
Investment defense
Varma on 'actual budget' of 'Ramayana'
Varma defended Malhotra's investment strategy, saying the first part's theatrical collections could help recover the investment.
He also questioned the assumption that both parts would cost the same.
"I [learned] that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than ₹800 crore and that includes mutually beneficial deals, global tax benefits, etc., which will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that."
To recall, the makers have previously stated that the franchise's budget is a whopping ₹4,000 crore.
Earnings forecast
Varma predicted Malhotra would eventually build his own 'Pushpak vimaan'
Varma further predicted that Malhotra could recover the entire production cost of the first film, and possibly both installments, through the first part's theatrical business.
He jokingly said Malhotra could eventually "build his own Pushpak vimaan."
He wrote, "So in other words, Namit Malhotra can build his own Pushpak vimaan and start dumping money into innumerable extraordinary ventures which all the biggest production companies from north to south couldn't do till now."
Franchise comparison
Varma compared the franchise to the 'KGF' films
Varma further compared the Ramayana franchise's potential to the KGF films. He credited Malhotra's business understanding and vision for his prediction.
"If KGF 2 did around five times more than KGF 1, I am convinced that Ramayana 2 will do 10 times more than Ramayana Part 1."
"If you disagree, we will talk in 2028," he wrote.
Twitter Post
Read RGV's post here
Even for the best of my films she din’t do this , but my mother has been buying tickets of @malhotra_namit ‘s #Ramayana for the servants , watch men etc in the building complex she lives , and inspite of this kind of euphoria leading it to breaking all box office records and…— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 15, 2026
Film details
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Ramayana'
Produced by Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.
The second part is expected to release on Diwali 2028.