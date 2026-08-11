Fardeen Khan, Soundarya Sharma join 'Police Company' cast
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his next directorial venture, Police Company. The film will star Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai's legendary encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Now, Bollywood Hungama has revealed the complete cast of the action crime drama. Fardeen Khan will play a colleague of Nayak in the specialized police squad at the center of the story. Soundarya Sharma will be seen opposite Rane in a lead role.
Supporting cast
Varma brings back his favorite actors from 'Satya'
Varma has also roped in three of his favorite actors from his 1998 classic Satya, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Makarand Deshpande, for pivotal supporting roles in Police Company.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Varma's RGV Company Production.
It is a period crime thriller set in the late 1990s and early 2000s when the underworld was rapidly expanding its grip across India.
Film inspiration
Film to explore the legendary encounter specialist Nayak's life
The film draws inspiration from a special squad formed between 1997 and 2004 to counter the growing underworld threat.
This squad, described as being more dangerous than D Company, is believed to have eliminated nearly 300 gangsters during its operation.
Police Company will explore this turbulent chapter in Mumbai's underworld history through Nayak's story, who became one of India's most celebrated encounter specialists.
The production of Police Company will begin on August 17 in Mumbai.