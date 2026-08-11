Fardeen Khan, Soundarya Sharma join 'Police Company' cast

The film draws inspiration from a special squad formed between 1997 and 2004 to counter the growing underworld threat.

This squad, described as being more dangerous than D Company, is believed to have eliminated nearly 300 gangsters during its operation.

Police Company will explore this turbulent chapter in Mumbai's underworld history through Nayak's story, who became one of India's most celebrated encounter specialists.

The production of Police Company will begin on August 17 in Mumbai.