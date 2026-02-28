'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge': Armaan Malik leads 'Bhooth Bangla' track
Entertainment
The first track from Bhooth Bangla, "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge," is out now—bringing together Pritam's music, vocals by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit), and a rap by Mellow D.
Kumaar penned the lyrics, giving it a fresh vibe.
Other artists also contribute to the song
This song isn't just about the main singers: other vocalists and backing voices add depth to the track.
Several artists power the chorus, while Ganesh Acharya choreographs Akshay Kumar's dance sequence for extra energy.
More about the film and its team
Bhooth Bangla marks director Priyadarshan's long-awaited reunion with Akshay Kumar.
Produced by Kumar alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.
It hits theaters April 10 this year—so mark your calendars!