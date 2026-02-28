'Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge': Armaan Malik leads 'Bhooth Bangla' track Entertainment Feb 28, 2026

The first track from Bhooth Bangla, "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge," is out now—bringing together Pritam's music, vocals by Armaan Malik and Aarvan (Dev Arijit), and a rap by Mellow D.

Kumaar penned the lyrics, giving it a fresh vibe.