Why Ram Kapoor begged to leave 'Lock Upp'

Show challenges

'I can't look out only for myself...'

Kapoor also spoke about his discomfort with the show's intensity and his bond with younger contestants. He said, "My biggest disadvantage right now is that I have started loving all of them. They are all much younger than I am." "When I am getting food, and they are not, it's really bothering me. I can't look out only for myself and ignore them." Sunita Ahuja also requested Deshmukh to evict her in the latest episode.