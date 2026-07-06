Why Ram Kapoor begged to leave 'Lock Upp'
What's the story
Actor Ram Kapoor broke down and asked for his eviction from the reality show Lock Upp, saying he doesn't belong there. The actor's breaking point came when the inmates were left with just ₹3,400 to buy food. They decided to go hungry instead of spending it, hoping that the Lock Upp team would eventually provide them with food. But their protest backfired, and they lost all their money by the next morning.
Show discontent
'Should have not said yes to a show like this'
Kapoor then refused to participate in the task that would have earned them food. He said, "Yeh show mere liye galat hai, main iss show ke liye galat hoon shayad (This show is wrong for me and I might also be wrong for this show). I should have not said yes to a show like this." Later, when host Riteish Deshmukh asked why they had rebelled against the producers, Kapoor blamed himself for choosing the wrong platform.
Emotional appeal
'I have made a mistake...'
Kapoor said, "I have learnt in this one week that maybe I have made a mistake. I chose this show by mistake." "Yesterday, you made me realize that I am taking this show lightly, as if I am on a vacation. Now I don't want to disrespect you, Farah (Khan, co-host), Netflix or this game by staying here, so I request you to please evict me now." Deshmukh urged him to stay and work through the challenges of the game.
Show challenges
'I can't look out only for myself...'
Kapoor also spoke about his discomfort with the show's intensity and his bond with younger contestants. He said, "My biggest disadvantage right now is that I have started loving all of them. They are all much younger than I am." "When I am getting food, and they are not, it's really bothering me. I can't look out only for myself and ignore them." Sunita Ahuja also requested Deshmukh to evict her in the latest episode.