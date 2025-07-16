Next Article
Ram Pothineni debuts as lyricist in 'Andhra King Taluka'
Ram Pothineni is trying something new—he's written lyrics for the first time in his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka.
The debut single, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and featuring Pothineni's words, drops July 18.
Ram shared how grateful he is to Ravichander and composers Vivek-Mervin for inspiring him to take this creative leap.
'Andhra King Taluka'—Ram's biopic about a fan
Andhra King Taluka is wrapping up filming in Hyderabad, with Ram starring alongside Bhagyashree Borse and Upendra.
Directed by Mahesh Babu P, it's a biopic about a fan named Sagar (played by Ram).
The teaser—showing off an intense theater scene—has fans buzzing, making this one of Telugu cinema's most anticipated releases right now.