Ram Pothineni debuts as lyricist in 'Andhra King Taluka' Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Ram Pothineni is trying something new—he's written lyrics for the first time in his upcoming film Andhra King Taluka.

The debut single, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and featuring Pothineni's words, drops July 18.

Ram shared how grateful he is to Ravichander and composers Vivek-Mervin for inspiring him to take this creative leap.