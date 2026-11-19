'RAPO 23': Ram Pothineni is 'lone wolf' in new poster
What's the story
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni, popularly known as the "Energetic Star," has unveiled the pre-look poster of his upcoming film RAPO 23 on International Men's Day. The film marks his directorial debut and is described as "The Story of a Lone Wolf!" The poster features Pothineni in a black outfit, holding a gun in one hand and a teddy bear in the other.
Character details
More about Pothineni's character, Veera
The poster also provides a glimpse into Pothineni's character, Veera.
The actor took to social media to describe his character as "a fiercely independent man who chooses his own path and faces the world alone."
The film is a psychological action thriller, and its title reveal is expected soon.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
#RAPO23 - The story of a LONE WOLF! 🐺🖤🧸— RAPO Cinematics (@RAPO_Cinematics) November 19, 2026
𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗟𝗙 (𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯)
𝘈 𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦.
Presenting the intriguing pre-look of Energetic Star… pic.twitter.com/Wb0zxDvihr
Production details
Know more about the film
Apart from Pothineni, RAPO 23 also stars Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Samyuktha Menon.
The film is produced by Pothineni's brother Krishna Pothineni under the banner of newly launched Rapo Cinematics.
The technical team includes cinematographer S Thirunavukkarasu, action choreographer Kevin Master, production designer AS Prakash, and music director Sam CS.
Career highlights
Pothineni to make Tamil debut in Rajinikanth's 'Dharman'
Before RAPO 23, Pothineni last surprised fans by writing lyrics and singing for Andhra King Taluka.
He is also preparing for his Tamil debut with a pivotal role in Rajinikanth's Dharman.
The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Raashii Khanna, Sreeleela, Simran Bagga, and Yogi Babu, among others.