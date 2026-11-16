Ram returns to 'Roadies Rebirth' after 2014 hiatus, promises energy
Raghu Ram, who is making a comeback for the new season called Roadies Rebirth (his first time on the show since 2014), shared that Roadies has always adapted with the times, saying, "Roadies is India's longest-running reality show, and over the years, it has constantly evolved."
This return promises to bring some fresh energy to the long-running reality series.
Singha oversees 'Roadies Rebirth' teams
Overseen by Rannvijay Singha, Roadies Rebirth shakes things up with two teams: OGs (led by Nikhil Chinappa, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula) and NewGs (captained by Abhishek Malhan, Baseer Ali, and Bani J).
You can catch it on Netflix and JioHotstar, or tune in to MTV India every Friday and Saturday at 7pm.