'Ramayana' 15-minute sneak peek spotlights VFX and creatures in Chennai

A 15-minute sneak peek of the much-awaited Ramayana movie just dropped at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai, and it's turning heads.

The preview showed off wild visuals (think a one-eyed daitya and a bear-like creature) that really highlight how much the film is pushing the VFX game.

Attendees were strictly prohibited from using their mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation.