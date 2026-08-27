'Ramayana' 15-minute sneak peek spotlights VFX and creatures in Chennai
A 15-minute sneak peek of the much-awaited Ramayana movie just dropped at Big Cine Expo 2026 in Chennai, and it's turning heads.
The preview showed off wild visuals (think a one-eyed daitya and a bear-like creature) that really highlight how much the film is pushing the VFX game.
Attendees were strictly prohibited from using their mobile phones or recording any part of the presentation.
'Ramayana' Part One premieres November 6
People at the event were seriously impressed, even comparing Ramayana's visuals to Hollywood epics like The Lord of the Rings.
One exhibitor called it a "global Indian film" for its vision, imagination, and VFX.
The cast is stacked: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and more.
Ramayana will roll out in two parts: Part one premieres internationally on November 6, 2026, with an Indian Diwali release, while part two drops Diwali 2027.