'Ramayana' 1st look unveils Kapoor as Rama, Tiwari directs

'Ramayana' Part 1 set Diwali 2026

Basu put it simply: "It was very tough, and you need a lot of courage to get into that character to play Ram."

The movie also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana: Part one is set for a global release on Diwali 2026, with Part two following in Diwali 2027.

Producer Namit Malhotra even called Ranbir "the finest actor of our generation" and gave him a shoutout for making TIME100 this year.