'Ramayana' 1st look unveils Kapoor as Rama, Tiwari directs
Ranbir Kapoor is stepping into the role of Rama for the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
The first look just dropped and, while reactions to the teaser were mixed, most people are pretty excited to see Ranbir in this iconic avatar.
Director Anurag Basu, who worked with Ranbir on Barfi, says he's confident Ranbir will do justice to such a legendary character.
'Ramayana' Part 1 set Diwali 2026
Basu put it simply: "It was very tough, and you need a lot of courage to get into that character to play Ram."
The movie also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
Ramayana: Part one is set for a global release on Diwali 2026, with Part two following in Diwali 2027.
Producer Namit Malhotra even called Ranbir "the finest actor of our generation" and gave him a shoutout for making TIME100 this year.