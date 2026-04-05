'Shot with real Ranbir': 'Ramayana' actor denies AI usage

The teaser of Ramayana , released on Thursday, gave audiences a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While some were left awestruck by the visuals, others criticized the designs of the rakshasas and asuras. However, a particular scene in the teaser sparked controversy when a supporting actor's turban appeared to change color mid-shot. This led to allegations that generative AI was used instead of actual filming. Now, the supporting actor, Saket Patel, has responded to these claims.

Statement Saket Patel sets the record straight Patel has clarified that the scene was indeed filmed on location and not AI-generated. He took to Instagram to say, "I'm Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I'm not AI." "Somehow, people are fully convinced that I don't exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor." "The funny thing is that in 2026, if something looks too nice, people call it fake."

VFX Debate over VFX in 'Ramayana' The VFX shots in Ramayana have also received a lukewarm response from a section of fans, who called it "half-baked." Actor Hrithik Roshan seemingly defended the film on Instagram recently, writing a lengthy note. A part of his post read, "The makers of Kalki, Bahubali, Ramayana...are my heroes, they have the guts, vision to do what's never been done." "AND you can't criticize the maker [because] he has chosen one style while you prefer another. Debate it...but with awareness."

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