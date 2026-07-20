'Ramayana' cast revealed in Delhi starring Kapoor, Pallavi, Yash
Entertainment
Big news for movie fans: Ramayana just revealed its all-star lineup at an event in Delhi.
Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on Ravana.
The cast also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, and Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna.
'Ramayana' part 1 due Diwali 2026
The film will drop in two parts: the first arrives at Diwali 2026, with part two following in 2027.
Co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana promises a fresh cinematic take on the classic story.
If you're curious about what's coming, the trailer lands July 24 at San Diego Comic-Con, so keep an eye out!