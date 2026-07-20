'Ramayana' cast revealed in Delhi starring Kapoor, Pallavi, Yash

Big news for movie fans: Ramayana just revealed its all-star lineup at an event in Delhi.

Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Yash takes on Ravana.

The cast also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, and Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna.