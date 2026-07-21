'Ramayana' comic book unveils Kapoor as Ram, Pallavi as Sita

Yash's fierce Ravan, Ravi Dubey's Laxman, and Rakul Preet Singh's Surpanakha round out the cast in the comic.

The detailed scenes of Ayodhya, Mithila, Lanka, and even Brahma-Vishnu-Shiva got fans buzzing online. Some even started making their own AI art inspired by it.

The global trailer drops July 24, with Part one hitting theaters on Diwali 2026 and Part two following on Diwali 2027.