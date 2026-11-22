'Ramayana' crosses ₹1,084cr at Indian box office and ₹1,651cr worldwide
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, just crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the Indian box office.
The movie has earned ₹1,084 crore in India and a massive ₹1,651 crore worldwide.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana' featuring Zimmer Rahman
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this fresh take on Lord Ram's story features Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.
The cast is packed with big names like Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.