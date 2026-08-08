'Ramayana' gets global November 6 release India waits November 8
Entertainment
Ramayana, the much-hyped mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set for a global release on November 6, 2026, but Indian fans will have to wait until November 8 to watch it in theaters.
Producer Namit Malhotra said the delay lines up with international Friday releases and Diwali celebrations.
Still, many Indian fans are frustrated about missing out on a worldwide premiere together.
'Ramayana' fans split, cast excitement remains
Social media quickly filled with reactions: some called the move bad, while others worried the Diwali release could clash with Lakshmi Pooja and lower viewership.
The announcement came during Prime Focus Studio's launch in Mumbai.
Despite all this, excitement remains high for Ramayana's star cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan.