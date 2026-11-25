'Ramayana' in running for 2027 Golden Globe Drama nomination
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is officially in the running for a 2027 Golden Globe nomination in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.
After its big box-office success, the film is now hoping to make waves on the global stage.
'Ramayana' garners Critics' Choice Technical Shortlists
The movie has grabbed two technical shortlists at the 32nd Critics's Choice Awards too, this time for Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design, highlighting its impressive technical work.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-written with Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana puts Kapoor and Yash front and center.