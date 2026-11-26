'Ramayana' misses ₹1,000cr mark by small margin
What's the story
The epic fantasy film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is inching closer to another major box office milestone. After completing 21 days in theaters, the film has brought its India net collection closer to the ₹1,000cr mark. On Wednesday (November 25), it earned ₹9.6cr net across languages, taking its cumulative domestic net collection to ₹982.55cr and India gross to ₹1,173.6cr.
Box office performance
'Ramayana' saw a 45% decline
Despite a 45.1% decline in its latest daily earnings compared to Tuesday's collection of ₹17.5cr, Ramayana continues to dominate the overall domestic box office.
The film recorded 15,700 shows across the country on Wednesday, with the Hindi version being its biggest contributor at ₹6.75cr from 13,463 shows.
The Malayalam version contributed ₹1.1cr through 811 shows, while Kannada and Tamil added ₹75L and ₹70L respectively from 448 and 565 shows, respectively, per Sacnilk.
Global earnings
Language-wise breakdown of domestic net collection
The film's worldwide gross collection has also climbed to ₹1,755.6cr. The Hindi version continues to dominate the film's domestic box office performance with a cumulative net collection of ₹746cr, accounting for 75.9% of the total India net earnings.
Kannada follows with ₹77.8cr (7.9%), Telugu has contributed ₹57.6cr (5.9%), Malayalam earned ₹52.3cr (5.3%), and Tamil completed the language-wise tally with ₹48.85cr (5%).
Occupancy analysis
Looking at film in numbers
The Hindi version of Ramayana recorded 10.9% theater occupancy on Wednesday, while Malayalam registered 27.1%. Kannada and Tamil reported 22.4% and 23.3%, respectively, with the Hindi version recording the lowest at 10.9%.
Among different formats, Tamil 3D screenings had the highest overall occupancy at 39.08%, followed by Kannada (25.23%), Hindi (14.12%), and Telugu (16.22%).
The film has recorded a total of over four lakh shows across its theatrical run, per Sacnilk.