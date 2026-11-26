Despite a 45.1% decline in its latest daily earnings compared to Tuesday's collection of ₹17.5cr, Ramayana continues to dominate the overall domestic box office.

The film recorded 15,700 shows across the country on Wednesday, with the Hindi version being its biggest contributor at ₹6.75cr from 13,463 shows.

The Malayalam version contributed ₹1.1cr through 811 shows, while Kannada and Tamil added ₹75L and ₹70L respectively from 448 and 565 shows, respectively, per Sacnilk.